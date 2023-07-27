These 15 Secrets About John Tucker Must Die Are Pure T-Money

Watch : Sophia Bush Talks Revenge in 2006: Live From E! Rewind

They don't make 'em like they used to.

Which might be for the best in the case of John Tucker Must Die, the 2006 cult-classic comedy starring Jesse Metcalfe as a shameless teen lothario brought low by the girls he was two- (and three-) timing, but who starts to glimpse the error of his ways once he meets Miss Right.

Even if Kate, played by Brittany Snow, is just pretending to be his match in order to exact revenge on behalf of his scorned exes.

"He kinda deserves his comeuppance," Metcalfe admitted to E! News when the movie came out 17 years ago this July, quick to acknowledge that he knew John Tucker was bad news. Though not for playing the field, per se... "I'm not saying I've never been in a situation like this before but, you know... I'm not really this kind of guy."

And looking back on his deceitful title role with more hindsight years later, the actor was quick to disavow the character's worst qualities.