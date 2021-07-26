Scooter Braun Deactivates Social Media Accounts Days After Filing for Divorce From Wife Yael

Watch : Scooter Braun Officially Files For Divorce: Is There a Prenup?

Scooter Braun is stepping away from social media.

Over the weekend, followers noticed the manager deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Scooter did not give a reason for his departure from the platforms, the move came days after he filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Yael Cohen Braun.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the music executive filed for divorce from the F--k Cancer founder in Los Angeles court on July 21. TMZ, citing the filing, reported Scooter is asking for joint custody of their three kids—sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, and daughter Hart, 2—and has agreed to pay Yael spousal support. A source also told E! News there is a prenuptial agreement.

News of Scooter and Yael's split first broke on July 11. At the time, an insider close to Yael told E! News the duo had "been going through a rough patch for several months" and had decided to separate.