Scooter Braun Files for Divorce From Wife Yael After 7 Years of Marriage

Watch : Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Split After Celebrating 7 Year Marriage

It's over for Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the manager filed for divorce from the F--k Cancer founder in Los Angeles court on Wednesday, July 21. TMZ, citing the filing, reported Scooter is asking for joint custody of their three children—Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2—and has agreed to pay Yael spousal support. A source also told E! News there is a prenuptial agreement.

Last week, a source confirmed to E! News that Scooter and Yael split. Initially, the source said the two were "separating." And while an insider close to Yael noted the former couple had "been going through a rough patch for several months," the insider suggested the duo remained hopeful they could make things work.

"They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break," this insider said. "They aren't giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now, being apart is for the best."

Now, it looks like Scooter and Yael have officially called it quits.