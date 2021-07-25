Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Marries Billionaire Michael Lewis

A celebration fit for a royal!
Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is officially off the market.
On Saturday, July 24, the 30-year-old socialite, whose father is Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer, married billionaire fashion businessman Michael Lewis, 62, after two years of dating. They exchanged their vows at the breathtaking Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy, according to multiple outlets.
The newlyweds tied the knot in front of close family and friends, per Harper's Bazaar, which also noted that singer Pixie Lott, as well as Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were believed to be among the guests. It's unknown if any members of the British royal family attended the ceremony.
The couple's union comes more than a year after they got engaged.
For their big day, Kitty looked effortlessly chic in a lace-adorned Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured dramatic puffed sleeves, a high neck collar, a corset-like bodice and billowing bottom half. She completed her look with a floor-length veil, natural makeup and an elegant updo.
If anything, the bridal gown's structure and lace detailing were reminiscent of Kate Middleton's wedding design when she married Prince Wiliam, Kitty's cousin.
The luxury brand celebrated the bride's big day, writing on Instagram, "@kitty.spencer chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana on the most important day of her life."
According to the fashion powerhouse, Kitty wore a "number of exclusive hand-made gowns."
Harper's Bazaar reported that she slipped into a "double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals" for the reception. What's more? Later in the evening, the model made another outfit change, opting for a cocktail dress that was adorned with silver and gold beads.
Considering Kitty has a long history of working with Dolce & Gabanna, and is even an ambassador for the brand, it's no wonder she chose the Italian designers to create something unforgettable for the special occasion.
"Once she had received the proposal, she told us she had thought of us immediately, and we were very happy of that," Domenico Dolce told Tatler on Sunday, July 25, adding, "One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture."
Stefano Gabbana chimed in, "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."
The design duo revealed that they spent six months crafting the star's bridal gown.
"For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean-cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure,' Stefano described of the idea behind their creation, with Dolce adding, "It was all very natural and authentic. Lady Kitty Spencer described to us her dream dress, and we have tried to interpret her wishes. We worked together!"