Birthday Boy Prince George Is All Grown Up in New Photo Taken By Mom Kate Middleton

Watch : Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

It's hard to believe it's already been eight years since the world was awaiting the birth of the heir to the British throne.

But, as they say, time flies and Prince George's eighth birthday is mere hours away. In honor of Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn and his special day on July 22, the couple has kept with recent tradition and released an official photograph of their son early to commemorate the occasion. And, as has become tradition, mom Kate did the honors of taking the photographs of the youngster as she has done since his sixth birthday in 2019.

"Turning eight (!) tomorrow," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account captioned the snapshot of George, who flashed a toothy grin for the camera.

He posed on a Land Rover Defender, a clear tribute to the late Prince Philip, who died in April and had a well-documented affinity for the vehicle.