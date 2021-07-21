Offset Shares Why He's Changing His Mind About Getting Pregnant Cardi B a Push Present After Baby No. 2

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

Offset has some figuring out to do before pregnant wife Cardi B welcomes their second child.

The 29-year-old Migos rapper dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 20, where guest host Anthony Anderson pointed out that Offset and the 28-year-old "WAP" performer are known for purchasing extravagant gifts for each other.

"Your wife seems like she's the type of woman who would expect a push gift after pushing these babies out," the Black-ish star shared. "Do you have a push gift in mind?"

At this, Offset replied, "No," which led to laughter from the crowd. Luckily, he had a very sweet response ready to go.

"I feel like the gift is the beautiful child already," Offset said. However, he then made it clear he'd have to change his tune by adding, "I'ma get her a gift, though. I got to."

This led the host to quip, "I understand that. I like to fight for men getting push gifts, too." Upon hearing this, Offset reached out to fist-bump Anthony, clearing sensing a kindred spirit.