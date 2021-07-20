Chester Bennington's Widow Says She’d “Give Anything” to Have Him Back on Fourth Death Anniversary

Watch : Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of 2020

Chester Bennington is greatly missed by his six children and widow Talinda Bennington.

The Linkin Park singer tragically died by suicide at the age of 41 on July 20, 2017, and now, four years later, Talinda shared a sentimental post on Instagram to honor her former husband. She posted a photo of Chester smiling widely at the camera.

"You always had a way to make us all laugh," she started her dedication to her husband of 11 years. "You always made everything better. And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again."

Even though Chester is gone, his memory lives on through Talinda and their children: Tyler, 15, and 9-year-old twins, Lily and Lila. "I'm so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by," the 44-year-old mother wrote. "We miss you every second of every day." Chester is also survived by his three other kids from prior relationships: Jaime, 25, Isaiah, 23, and Draven Sebastian, 19.

Two years after Chester's death, Talinda got engaged again, to a firefighter named Michael Friedman. However, their relationship was short-lived. Talinda filed for divorce from Michael in January.