Zac Efron Has the Sweetest Reaction to His First-Ever Emmy Win

Zac Efron an Emmy winner? You can bet on it!

On Sunday, July 18, the Daytime Emmys unveiled its list of winners in the lifestyle and fiction categories, with Efron scoring Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful," the High School Musical alum wrote on Instagram while celebrating his win. "A HUGE thank you to #daytimeemmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew @zacdowntoearth who made this show what it is."

"And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E," he continued. "This is for you. Get ready for the next adventure it's going to be a good one. Love u guys."

Efron, 33, who has been traveling the world for his exploration series over the past few years, is currently filming season two of D2E. So, we can expect to see more of Efron's adventures in the near future.