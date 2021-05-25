Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations 2021: See the Complete List

Alex Trebek is being recognized by the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards.
On Tuesday, May 25, the award show announced its talented list of nominees for their upcoming ceremony, with the late Jeopardy! host, who passed away last November, receiving a nod in the Outstanding Game Show Host category. Trebek is nominated alongside Wayne Brady, Steve Harvey, Alfonso Ribeiro and Pat Sajak.
In the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category, the late Larry King is nominated alongside Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan; Tamron Hall; Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade; Rachael Ray; Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
Fellow nominees for this year's Daytime Emmys include E!'s own Daily Pop. The show is up for Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the award show, which is set to take place on Friday, June 25.
Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Beacon Hill
A House Divided
Studio City
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan
Genie Francis
Nancy Lee Grahn
Finola Hughes
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard
Steve Burton
Thorsten Kaye
Wally Kurth
Dominic Zamprogna
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams
Tamara Braun
Carolyn Hennesy
Briana Henry
Courtney Hope
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks
Max Gail
Bryton James
Jeff Kober
James Patrick Stuart
YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tahj Bellow
Victoria Konefal
Alyvia Alyn Lind
Katelyn MacMullen
Sydney Mikayla
GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney
George DelHoyo
Briana Lane
Cady McClain
Victoria Platt
WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
The People's Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday Today With Willie Geist
Today Show
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of Today
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
E!'s Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Sophia Roe, Counter Space
Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji
Larry King, Larry King Now
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans, Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan