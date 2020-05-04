Amber Heard Mourns the Death of Her Mom With Touching Tribute

Amber Heard is mourning the death of her mother Paige Heard.

The 34-year-old actress announced her mom's passing via Instagram on Sunday. 

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard," she wrote alongside two throwback photos of herself with her mother. "She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever."

The Aquaman star then wrote about how her mother's "unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman" she had even known.

"It's hard to imagine and even more difficult to say, but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years," she continued.

While Amber noted "this has been an unbelievably painful time," she also claimed it's reminded her "of what survives us all, love."

"The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving," she concluded.

After reading the post, several celebrities expressed their condolences. 

"I'm so sorry for your loss dear one," Andie Macdowell wrote in the comments section.

Cara Delevingne also left a heart emoji.

Whitney Heard shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram, as well.

"There are very few pains sharper than losing your momma…beyond heartbroken to say that I've lost mine," she wrote. "Words can't express the amount of gratitude I will forever feel to have had her in my world and for being my first and my most true example of kindness and love…There have been so many people in our world that have pulled out all the stops to show up for Amber and I, and I will spend the rest of my days trying to make up for it, but for now, just know how thankful we are."

She then sent a message to her followers.

"For those of you who are able to, call your mom," she concluded. "Tell her you love her. Thank her for everything. And apologize for all the bulls--t you put her thru. But most importantly, tell her you love her."

