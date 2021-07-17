Shailene & AaronJulia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale Is On: Score up to 60% Off This Weekend

Get major discounts on workout apparel, loungewear, and more in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 17, 2021
High-quality activewear is so essential to your success. No one wants to spend their workout pulling up their leggings or adjusting a sports bra. Thankfully, you will never have those worries when you shop Athleta. Athleta has stylish, high-performance activewear in soft fabrics in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. And it gets even better than that, you can save 60% during the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale

There are so many functional (and fashionable) sports bras, leggings, tops, rompers, swimwear, and more that are on sale. If you are looking for a bit of shopping inspiration, check out some of our must-haves before they sell out.

Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Capri

These leggings are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. The buttery soft leggings have back drop-in pockets hold your essential items. The unpinchable three-layer waistband has a mesh inner lining that streamlines and provides reliable support.

$79
$55
Athleta

Athleta Breezy Tank

The Athleta Breezy Tank is ideal for everyday wear. It's made from a lightweight fabric with a linen-like texture. The top has a curved hemline to provide more coverage. The tank is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.

$44
$36
Athleta

Athleta Zuma Jumpsuit

While Athleta specializes in activewear, don't sleep on the loungewear and everyday styles. The Zuma Jumpsuit is made from recycled, stretchy fabric that feels as a light as air. And, yes there are pockets, which are always a plus.

$150
$70
Athleta

Athleta Advance Sprint Bra B-DD

If you're been looking for a bra to wear during high intensity workouts, the search is over. You need to try out the Athleta Advance Sprint Bra. This particular bra is best for B-DD cups. It's made from a sleek fabric that  molds to your body while retaining its shape and providing extra support. It even has open mesh back to give you some ventilation.

$69
$30
Athleta

Athleta Entwined One Piece Swimsuit

Check out the back on this swimsuit! Obviously, this is a fashionable piece, but it's also highly functional with a stay-put design that makes it ideal to wear for swimming surfing, paddle boarding, and other water sports. It's made from recycled fabric with a powerful stretch and built-in shelf bra to provide light support.

$108
$60
Athleta

Athleta Ultimate Train Tank

The Athleta Ultimate Train Tank is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X in petite, regular, and tall lengths. It's the perfect choice for medium to high impact workouts because it's made from a lightweight, breathable fabric. Plus, it has a high neckline to give you that extra coverage (and alleviate worry) while you work out.

$49
$20
Athleta

Athleta Mesh Racer Run Short

Don't ever worry about adjusting your shorts mid-run ever again. The Athleta Mesh Racer Run Shorts have a no-slip waistband that stays put no matter how intense your workout is. There are two pockets: one secure zippered pocket and one hidden key envelope pocket.

$49
$40
Athleta

