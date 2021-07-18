Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Katie Lee Biegel

The celebrity chef is serving up some realness about her postpartum weight loss journey after welcoming her daughter Iris last September.



"I've been thinking a lot about what it means to 'get my body back' after having a baby," Biegel shared on Instagram on July 13. "I recently hit my pre-baby weight, but it really isn't about the number on the scale. We spend 9 months growing, expanding, and having so many changes…then there's childbirth…which for me, was the easier part. What I was not at all prepared for was the postpartum recovery."

After not exercising and eating her "usual healthy foods" for several months after giving birth, Biegel wrote she "started to get back" to herself by power-walking every day with her daughter in a stroller, doing pilates, enjoying her "big salads" and tracking her intake with the WW (formerly called Weight Watchers) app.

"I feel like I am back to feeling strong and healthy," the 39-year-old said. "It takes time mommas…it's been 10 months for me. I'm still not 100% where I was (my pants are 2 sizes bigger and they very well might stay that way, which is fine) and I want to continue to work on my overall wellness, but I'm headed in the right direction."