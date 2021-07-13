Nikki and Brie Bella Just Debuted "Chic" New Matching Haircuts

Watch : Inside Brie and Nikki Bella's Sister Evolution

New 'do, new chapter.

Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella shared their ultimate twinning haircuts on Tuesday, July 13. "Twinning Chic Cuts," Nikki captioned on Instagram earlier today. "Mama needed the new chapter hairdo. Thank you @mandeepstylist you are amazing!"

Nikki poses side-by-side with identical twin Brie, who dons a summery floral dress. The WWE champion sisters stare into the camera as they debut a new dark, layered cut.

Brie posted the same series of pics, writing, "Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #SisterSunday. Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #SisterSunday @regiisovalounge. Twin haircuts. And a couple stops at some of my favorite places!! @bouchon_bistro @northblockyountville @hestanhome Now back to the mountains!!!!"

It's clear these two mamas opted for a sweet summer spa day while on vacation in Yountville, Calif. Former Total Divas co-star Milena Roucka commented, "Love the hair" with three heart-eye emojis. Nattie Neidhart added, "Love the length!!!!!"