Jerry O'Connell Replaces Sharon Osbourne as New Co-Host on The Talk

It's a new era for The Talk.
Jerry O'Connell is officially replacing Sharon Osbourne as co-host of the long-running daytime CBS series. What's more? He just became The Talk's first full-time male co-host.
On Wednesday, July 14, the Star Trek: Lower Decks star announced his new gig during the show.
"It's real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me," he shared. "I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you're just gracious, you're kind, you're fun and it worked...We're going to have a lot of fun, we really are."
He added, "It's an exciting time...I don’t want to say it's scary, but it's new,, so it's a change. And change is good. You have to do things that scare you, that shake it up a bit and this is definitely shaking it up."
Jerry will join co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth. In April, the same month The Talk returned without Sharon, Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Twitter that she was taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well-being.
The 47-year-old actor's new role comes just one day after E! News reported that he was "in talks" to replace the wife of Ozzy Osbourne.
"He will bring a very different energy than Sharon did to set," a source familiar with the situation explained, adding that Jerry is "such a nice person."
Back in March, CBS confirmed that Sharon "decided" to leave the daytime series following a heated exchange with her co-host Sheryl.
At the time, Sharon received backlash for defending her pal Piers Morgan after he made controversial remarks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair," Sharon said on air, "because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"
She later issued an apology on Twitter, writing in part, "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry."
Sharon, who co-hosted the show for 11 years, alleged that she felt "blindsided" by the conversation with Sheryl.
"I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over...," she shared on Twitter. "I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better."
In a statement released to E! News on March 26, CBS said the events that unraveled during its March 10 broadcast was "upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."
"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," the network's statement continued. "We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."
CBS stated they were committed to providing workshops and other training programs "to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."
At the beginning of April, Sheryl broke her silence about the situation during an episode of Sheryl Underwood Radio and even expressed that she still loves "the Osbournes."
"I'm not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated...," she clarified. "I'm very disappointed. And I'm trying to navigate my feelings about that, 'cause it was a trauma."
