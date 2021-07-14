Watch Tristan Thompson Paint Daughter True Thompson's Nails in Sweet Video

Father-daughter time!
While Tristan Thompson is known for his skills on the basketball court, he's found another calling that's a total slam dunk with his daughter. The athlete took to Instagram Stories on July 13 to share a video of himself painting True Thompson's nails.
"Am I doing a good job Tutu?" he asked as the 3-year-old inspected his work. "Do you have money to pay?"
After True replied no, he told her not to worry and that "it's going to be free on the house."
Sitting on the floor with his little one, Tristan, who shares True with Khloe Kardashian, carefully coated each nail with a bright pink polish. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," he wrote alongside footage of the manicure.
This isn't the first time Tristan has given fans insight into his bond with True. From posting videos of their dance parties to sharing selfies with "daddy's twin," the Boston Celtics player has captured many of their memorable moments together.
"You have no idea how much daddy loves you," he wrote in an April 2020 Instagram tribute celebrating her 2nd birthday. "I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy's little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu."
Earlier this summer, True's parents officially called time on their relationship. And while a source close to KoKo told E! News Tristan is "trying to win back Khloe," the insider noted the Good American mogul is "done with him romantically."
"Tristan does want her back and is making a very serious effort," a separate source added. "But even though Khloe has a healthy relationship with him and talks to him all the time for True, they are not back together and she is not interested in a romantic reconciliation with him."
Last week, Tristan made headlines after he got into an exchange with Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom on social media. After Khloe posted a sizzling bikini pic to Instagram, Lamar took to the comments section and wrote "Hottie." However, that didn't sit well with Tristan.
"@lamarodom God brought you back the first time," he wrote, seemingly referencing Lamar's nearly fatal overdose in 2015. "Play if you want, different results."
So what did Khloe think of their back-and-forth? "Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," the source close to Khloe said. "She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."
And while "Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart," an insider close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News, Khloe "has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship" with him.
"He was a huge part of her life, but she has completely moved on from that chapter," this source said. "Khloe will always feel empathetic towards him but has no interest in connecting with him."