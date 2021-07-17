Allow These Tokyo-Based Films to Transport You to the 2020 Games

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Games are right around the corner!

While thousands of athletes continue training for their respective sporting events, fans are getting themselves amped up for the July 23 Opening Ceremony, which will be attended by First Lady Jill Biden, by becoming acquainted with the sights and sounds of Tokyo.

From July 23 to August 8, the sporting events will take place across the city, including the Tokyo Bay and Odori Park, where stadiums have been erected and starting lines are being drawn.

While Tokyo previously welcomed foreign visitors by the millions, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made the sightseeing process more difficult. In early July, the International Olympic Committee stated spectators will not be allowed to attend a majority of the events, citing a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, it's relatively easy to be transported abroad, even from the comfort of your couch.