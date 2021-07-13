See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance.
Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
Case in point: Travis recently shared a few Instagram photos of himself and Kourtney from a night out in Las Vegas, complete with two vampire emojis as the caption. While fans and fellow celebs commented with praise for the pair, it was Kourtney's comment to her other half that undoubtedly stood out above the rest.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, commented on Travis' latest post, "I want to suck your blood." Not to be outdone by his love, the drummer responded, "My favorite," and even added a blood drop emoji for full effect.
As far as the must-see pics that Travis—who shares son Landon, 17 and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex Shanna Moakler—posted, although a few of the snaps are a little blurry, the bliss between the pair seems crystal clear. The two were pictured holding hands while Kourtney flashes a grin from ear to ear, complete with her latest blinged-out fangs.
The latest online exchange between the two is just the latest addition to their romantic saga, considering their romance has been quite vampy almost from the beginning. Not only have the two exchanged biting comments to each other on social media, but they've even most recently channeled their true blood as vampires in a selfie together.
To top it all off, Kourtney even once raised eyebrows when she shared a photo of a vial of—you guessed it, Travis' blood.
Safe to say that the two are full speed ahead when it comes to building their very own coven.