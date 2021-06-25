Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable With New “Vampire” Bling

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 25, 2021 2:24 PM
Kourt, is that you?

Kourtney Kardashian debuted some new badass bling in a steamy Instagram post on June 25. The mother of three posed for six pics that featured two silver canine crowns. Kourtney also used her tongue throughout the photos to point to her mouth metal as she flipped her hair to show off green and black lace lingerie.

Her caption? A vampire emoji. Just call it Kourt's punk take on Bram Stroker's Dracula!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has certainly been turning up the heat on social media, sharing NSFW photos and biting comments (literally!) alongside her Blink-182 boyfriend Travis Barker and showcasing her newfound love of tattoos.

While Kourt is seemingly head over heels for Travis, some fans have called out her changing style. Her new go-to outfit has been a white tank, cut-off denim shorts and black Converse sneakers—the perfect look for a rock star's girlfriend!

As for her latest look, it seems like it's gotten Travis' daughter Alabama Luella Barker's stamp of approval, with the teen dropping a heart-eyes emoji and solidifying her close bond with the Poosh founder. 

Will Kourtney keep her grills for long? 

Keep scrolling to see her sexiest barely-there looks over the years!

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
How’s Your Aspen?

For this cheeky Instagram post in March 2021, Kourtney wrote, "How's your Aspen?"

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Freezing Fun

A closer look at Kourtney's wintery bikini moment.

Instagram
Goals

The longtime reality star posed on the ledge of a pool in a shimmering silver bikini.

Instagram
Trim & Toned

Alexa, play "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

"Greetings from Turks and Caicos. Xx Kourt & Kim," Kourt shared in IG after Stormi's b-day getaway.

Instagram
Shell Phone

"Can you hear me now?"

Instagram
"Double Trouble'

Kourt shows off her hot bod alongside Kylie's BFF Victoria during Stormi Webster's 3rd birthday trip in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
Wild Side

Kourtney and Khloe rock animal print bikinis during Kim's 40th birthday getaway in the tropics.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Kourtney kicks back during Kim's island vacation in October 2020.

Instagram
Summer Sisters

Kourtney declared, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kourtney and Addison caught some rays in this Instagram photo from August 2020.

Instagram
Catching Shade

"living dream," Addison wrote alongside this image.

Instagram
Lakeside Lounging

"too hip to take a dip," Kourtney shared while lounging lakeside in September 2020.

Instagram
Good Morning Indeed

"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.

Katie Levine for Poosh
Hello Yellow

While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini B-Day

Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.  

Instagram
Ciao

Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.

Instagram
Bella

It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Glowing

Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Peaches/Beaches

Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Golden Hour

Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Lounging Around

Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos

The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG. 

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.

Instagram
Mexico Dreamin'

"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.

E!
Romantic Getaway

Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!

E!
Views

"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.

E!
Bootylicious

The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"

INFphoto.com
Sizzling in South Beach

Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.

Twitter
Independent Lady

Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.

