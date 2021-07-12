See How "Auntie" Britney Spears Showered Jamie Lynn's Daughters With Toys

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship Testimony

Talk about some lucky nieces!

If you ever wondered what it's like to have Britney Spears as an aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears pulled back a bit of that curtain when she shared a since-deleted photo of toys her older sister gifted her daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3. From what followers can see in the picture, it looks like Maddie and Ivey are now the owners of some adorable plush toys courtesy of their pop star aunt.

"Nothing sweeter then [sic] coming home to a box full of goodies for my girls from their auntie," Jamie Lynn captioned the picture from her Instagram Story. And if there were any doubts which "auntie" she was referring to, Jamie Lynn also tagged Britney, though it was so small fans could easily have missed it.

Her post comes as eyes are on Jamie Lynn and Britney following the performer's shocking testimony regarding her conservatorship and desires for her future.