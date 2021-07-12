Britney SpearsKardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Prince William Slams "Racist Abuse" Aimed at England Soccer Players After Euros Loss

Following England's Euros loss to Italy, Duke of Cambridge Prince William issued a statement condemning the treatment some England players were facing. His candid call for accountability is below.

Prince William has raised his voice loud and clear. 

Less than a day after Italy won the 2021 European Championship against England, the Duke of Cambridge took to Twitter condemning the "racist abuse" some of England's players were being subjected to. Following England's loss, stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, three of the team's Black players who took part in the penalty shootout, received a flood of hateful comments online.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior," the father of three said in a tweeted statement. "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

The Football Association similarly denounced such behavior, candidly telling the public that the organization "is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media."

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behavior," the association said, "is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

Despite the team's sad loss, William made his support of the nation's team well known. "England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day," he tweeted shortly after the tournament was over. "You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come."

Another familiar face also sent her love: Adele. The Grammy winner showed her support for the team with a photo of herself in an England red soccer jersey. "You did us so proud!" she captioned her Instagram post. "You brought our game home and brought us all together."

