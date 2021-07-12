Billie Eilish Claps Back at Claim She's in Her "Flop Era"

Watch : Billie Eilish Ushers a New Era in "Lost Cause" Music Video

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters.

The 19-year-old singer clapped back at her critics in a video shared to TikTok on Monday, July 12. Giving followers a glimpse at some of the negative comments she receives, Eilish shared one that read, "It is just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…"

The "bad guy" star then responded with a message of her own. "Literally all I see on this app," she captioned the clip. "Eat my dust my t-ts are bigger than yours."

Oh, and that song playing in the background of the video? That's Eilish's new hit "NDA." And in case her naysayers weren't keeping track, the corresponding music video already has more than 11.6 million views on YouTube.

This isn't the first time Eilish has dealt with trolls. In fact, she told BBC Breakfast there was a point last year when she fully stopped reading Instagram comments because it was "ruining my life."

"It's weird," Eilish said. "Like, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy."