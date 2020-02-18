Billie Eilish is getting honest about internet trolls.

The 18-year-old singer and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, opened up about the topic during a new interview with BBC Breakfast.

When Louise Minchin asked the five-time Grammy winner if she still read everything posted on Instagram, the "bad guy" star revealed she'd "stopped, like, two days ago. "

"I stopped reading comments fully," Eilish said, later explaining "it was ruining my life."

She then reflected on the hate she's received from followers.

"It's weird," Eilish continued. "Like, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy."

When asked about a possible solution, Eilish said she didn't have an answer.

"I don't know, dude. It's crazy," she added. "Cancel culture is insane. I mean, that's not what has been happening. It's just been, like, just the internet is a bunch of trolls, you know? And it's, like, the problem is a lot of it is really funny. I think that's the issue—that's why nobody really stops because it's funny."