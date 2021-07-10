Aly Raisman's Dog Is Found Safe After Going Missing on Fourth of July

Watch : Chris Evans & Aly Raisman's Adorable Puppy Playdate

Aly Raisman's beloved dog is back home following a heart wrenching week for the retired Olympian.

On Friday, July 9, Raisman announced that Mylo was recovered safely after going missing on Fourth of July. In a photo shared to Instagram, the 27-year-old could be seen reuniting with her pup.

Raisman thanked the individuals who played a role in Mylo's return, writing, "HEREOS. I HAVE HIM. MYLO IS SAFE. THANK YOU Carla, Gayle & her sweet dog."

The gymnast promised to share further details with her 2 million Instagram followers, but noted she was taking some time "to snuggle with my everything."

Over the past several days, Raisman has issued several pleas for help in locating Mylo around the Seaport and Boston, Mass. area. At the time of his disappearance, she said he was "terrified" by fireworks set off over the holiday and "ran off."

"Sick to my stomach & completely heartbroken," Raisman shared to social media while promoting a reward for his return. "Hoping for good news soon."