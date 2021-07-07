Aly Raisman Offering Reward for Safe Return of Missing Dog Mylo

Watch : Chris Evans & Aly Raisman's Adorable Puppy Playdate

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is hoping for the safe return of her dog, Mylo.



The 27-year-old athlete took to social media to express that she is "sick to her stomach" over her missing pup and explained he ran away from home after being scared off by fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.



"To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off," she first wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, July 3. "I am so appreciative of all of your help and support! I have a favor to ask—please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don't have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing we want to have happen."



Aly also added that if Mylo is spotted, to message her family directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com with any information.