Britney SpearsKardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian’s Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pic Is the Ultimate Summer Mood

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 09, 2021 3:31 PMTags
Kim KardashianBikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Kim Kardashian WIPES OUT While Wakesurfing on Family Vacay

Staying palm! 

Kim Kardashian took a break from mogul duties in Palm Springs on July 9 after jetsetting to Italy for work and Idaho for the Kardashian-Jenner family Fourth of July celebration last week. The SKIMS founder shared three steamy pics on Instagram this morning with the caption, "Good morning Palm Springs." 

Kim rocks a teeny weenie purple bikini as she poses with her hands in the air flashing peace signs, surrounded by palm trees. The second sizzling photo shows the mother of four crossing her legs while fixing her hair and the third has Kim gazing forward to the camera in the early morning hours with the sunrise behind her. 

It seems that Kim's morning post-pics was spent at the gym, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captured her sprints exercise at the gym alongside mom Kris Jenner. As Kim said in a bonus KUWTK clip, "Kardashian girls hit the gym heavy." 

photos
Kim Kardashian's 2021 Trip to Rome

From wakeboarding wipeouts to private tours of the Vatican with supermodel Kate Moss, Kim has been having quite the summer. 

In honor of the hot weather, take a look back at Kim K's best bikini pics over the years below, including her jaw-dropping new shots.

Instagram
Purple Peace Out

Kim grinned as she threw up peace signs in a tiny weenie purple bikini on vacation in Palm Springs on July 9. "Good Morning Palm Springs," Kim captioned with sun and palm tree emojis.

Instagram
High Pony Power

Kim fixed her ponytail while showing off her statuesque figure in a barely-there purple bikini. "When did your mom get those statues on the lawn? Oh that's you!! Damnnnnnn," Kim's bestie Foodgod a.k.a. Jonathan Cheban commented.

Instagram
She Woke Up Like This

In the early hours of the morning on July 9, Kim posed in front of the sunrise in Palm Springs. 

Instagram
Spice It Up

Kim celebrates Taco Tuesday with a guacamole-hued bikini. "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" the mother of four captioned in June 2021. 

Instagram
Bathing Suit BFFs

"Extended holiday," Kim captioned on IG in April 2021 as she lounged poolside with LaLa Anthony.

Instagram
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Tie Dye Bikini

Kim posed alongside LaLa Anthony in identical barely-there bikinis in April 2021. LaLa opted for a green look where Kim looked stunning in yellow. 

Instagram
Tanning Twins

"SPF," Kim wrote on IG in April 2021 as she and Kylie twin in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Hot Girl Summer...in April

Kim emerges from "The Blue Lagoon" while on a Spring Break vacation in April 2021.

Instagram
Killer Curves

The mother of four looks insanely sexy while flaunting her fit body and killer curves in a tiny two-piece bikini.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim and daughter North West have fun together on their family trip.

Instagram
Camera Shy

"I'm really shy," Kim captioned this cheeky swimsuit snapshot.

Instagram
Envious

We're green with envy after seeing this sizzling pic of Kim in a sea foam bikini.

Instagram
Curves Ahead

Kim rocks a snakeskin-print swimsuit that hugs all her curves.

Instagram
Kisses

"I hope you have a great day," Kim captioned the two pics.

Instagram
"Just Chillin'"

Kim strikes a sexy pose atop a balcony during Stormi Webster's birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos in January 2021. What a view!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Heating Up December

Kim shared with her followers, "Always find your light!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Itty-Bitty Bikini

Kim looked red hot in this itty-bitty bikini from December 2020.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim flew her family and friends to Bora Bora for a tropical getaway filmed with fun in the sun.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Kim flashes her famous bum while diving into the ocean in Bora Bora.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Kim rocks a neon green bikini while swimming in the crystal clear waters.

Instagram
Fab Foursome

Kim celebrates her milestone birthday with sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kanye West
February 2020

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," the KKW Beauty boss said of this photo Kanye West took of her.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2020

"Always packing," Kim noted while taking a quick pic in her closet.

Instagram
August 2019

"Hi Charlie *We would be a [bomb] Charlie's Angels Cast*," Kim cleverly captioned the ensemble photo. 

Instagram
August 2019

Surf's up in the Bahamas! 

Instagram
August 2019

Can you tell they're related?

Instagram
July 2019

"#FBF Take me back please #CostaRica," Kim wrote on IG with this pic of a seriously sexy cut-out swimsuit.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Effortless high-fashion smartphone pic with outdoor props to boot? Check. Check. Check. Check. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Kim is the epitome of summertime style lounging in a white bikini and oval-shaped sunglasses. 

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Tells Haters to "Kiss My Ass" After Posing Topless

2

See the B-Day Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

3

Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself as "Fluid" After Heritage Scandal

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Tells Haters to "Kiss My Ass" After Posing Topless

2

See the B-Day Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

3

Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself as "Fluid" After Heritage Scandal

4

Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19

5

The Real Reason Behind Good Girls' Cancellation