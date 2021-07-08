The Real Reason Behind Good Girls' Cancellation

There was reportedly more than one good reason for the recent cancellation of the NBC series Good Girls.
In late June, it was announced that the dramedy's fourth season, which is currently airing, would be its last. On Wednesday, July 7, TVLine, citing multiple sources connected to NBC, Universal Television and the show, reported about apparent behind-the-scenes drama that led to the abrupt end for the series, whose recent ratings did not inspire too much confidence among fans in its chances for renewal.
The outlet said the show was slated to return for a shortened fifth season, with Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta agreeing to take pay cuts to reprise their current roles as moms and criminal masterminds, and with production set to start in spring 2022. However, TVLine quoted a Good Girls insider who requested anonymity that this past June, negotiations with their co-star Manny Montana hit a wall due to both money and scheduling.
Reps for the actor and for NBC declined to comment when reached by E! News and spokespeople for the other main cast members have also not responded to the TVLine report. However, a source familiar with the matter told E! News that NBC gave every opportunity and very much wanted to bring Good Girls back, but that the studio made the decision not to move forward because of creative and financial issues.
In its report, TVLine also noted longtime speculation about Hendricks and Montana's off-screen relationship, noting an interview he gave to The Total Celebrity Show podcast in 2020, in which he called the co-stars' relationship "very business-like." The outlet also recalled an awkward tidbit the actress shared about Montana: She said at a 2020 panel event for Good Girls in New York that he calls her "Chris," a nickname she hates.
Two of the main female stars lamented the cancellation of Good Girls on social media. Whitman shared a meme of her eyes being covered by Hendricks, who reshared the photo, writing, "Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support."
Whitman commented, "Love you ladies more than anything on gods green."
Many fellow celebs, including The Rookie's Nathan Fillion, expressed their sympathy and empathy. "You gave it your all to get cancelled? That took forever!" commented the actor, best known for past roles on Castle and the short-lived Firefly series. "Take it from me, who's really good at getting shows cancelled without even trying, you've got a long way to go. Meantime, I eagerly await the next opportunity to watch more of your wonderful work."
