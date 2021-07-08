How Sex/Life's Stars Reacted to That Shower Scene

While the internet may be in a tizzy over one jaw-dropping scene from Sex/Life, it was just another day at the office for the show's stars.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Sex/Life star Mike Vogel revealed what it was really like filming the show's more risqué moments, including his headline-making shower scene with co-star Adam Demos. According to Mike, Sex/Life showrunner Stacy Rukeyser warned the stars that this was "going to be a real watercooler type of moment."
And, boy, was she right. For those who've yet to tune in, episode three features Mike's character Cooper as he follows his wife's ex-boyfriend Brad (played by Adam) around town. During this stalking session, Cooper finds himself in the shower with Brad, only to be stunned by the size of his member.
And though we certainly made an ungodly noise while taking in the scene, Mike noted that the moment was more funny than, uh, steamy for the cast.
"I think you read it and you film it and you have a laugh about it," he told E! News. "And you don't realize the life of its own that it's going to take on. So, yeah, we've had a lot of fun with it, and others are as well. So, there you go."
Earlier this week, Adam detailed what it's actually like filming sex scenes for TV, calling the process "so mechanical." And, from what Mike shared, he couldn't agree more with his co-star's sentiment.
"I think in the best way possible, the way that these sort of things are set up nowadays, especially with an intimacy coordinator, everything has to be planned out, rehearsed, so there's not a hand out of place," he explained. "The truth is…you don't see everything happening on the other side of the camera, and that it's set up to literally be the least turn on that it possibly could be."
Per Mike, he was shocked at first by the candidness of the intimacy coordinator, but quickly realized it was "much-needed" as it offered up "protection to make sure that...there's zero, zero, zero concerns for anyone about crossing a line."
We love to hear it!
Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix.