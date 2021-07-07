Megan Fox Says She's "Grateful" for Brian Austin Green's Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox is in an appreciative mood as her ex Brian Austin Green enjoys time with his new love.
The 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actor posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6 of himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess during their visit to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla.
"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with [heart emoji]," Brian captioned the sweet shot.
Among those posting their thoughts in the comments was Megan, who filed for divorce from the star in November after more than 10 years of marriage. She and Brian share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, and he shares 19-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.
"Grateful for Sharna," the 35-year-old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star wrote, adding a purple-heart emoji.
Sharna herself also commented about Brian's smooching image, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you [heart emoji]."
Shortly after Brian's post, Sharna shared her own Instagram pic from the getaway, this one showing her kissing his cheek as he had a broad smile on his face. The shot was snapped while the couple visited the theme park's Pandora – The World of Avatar section.
"Even at Disney World you're all I see," the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars standout captioned it. "I could never get enough of you [heart emoji]. Pandora was pretty epic tho [stars-for-eyes emoji]."
Brian and Sharna initially spurred dating rumors in December 2020. She confirmed the relationship in February, referring to Brian as a "wonderful dad" in an interview with Australian TV program The Morning Show.
For her part, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly continue to enjoy a whirlwind romance, which they first made public in June 2020.