Megan Fox Says She's "Grateful" for Brian Austin Green's Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Watch : Watch Megan Fox's Spot-On Britney Spears Impression

Megan Fox is in an appreciative mood as her ex Brian Austin Green enjoys time with his new love.

The 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actor posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, July 6 of himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess during their visit to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with [heart emoji]," Brian captioned the sweet shot.

Among those posting their thoughts in the comments was Megan, who filed for divorce from the star in November after more than 10 years of marriage. She and Brian share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, and he shares 19-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"Grateful for Sharna," the 35-year-old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star wrote, adding a purple-heart emoji.

Sharna herself also commented about Brian's smooching image, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you [heart emoji]."