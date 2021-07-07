Matt Mauser Delivers Moving AGT Audition After Losing Wife in Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Watch : Remembering Kobe Bryant's Journey: E! News Rewind

Matt Mauser gave more than just talent on the most recent episode of America's Got Talent.

On Tuesday, July 6, the 51-year-old musician tugged everyone's heartstrings after opening up about his late wife, Christina Mauser—who tragically passed away in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and several others in January 2020.

Before performing a cover of Phil Collins' "Against All Odds," Matt opened up about his wife's untimely death to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel.

"I'm a singer. And I'm here because my wife and I...we were both schoolteachers, and we retired from teaching so that I could do the music full-time," he shared. "And she got the opportunity to coach girls' basketball with Kobe Bryant. But on January 26th of 2020, I lost my wife in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant."

Christina coached basketball at the 41-year-old legend's Mamba Sports Academy.