Howie Mandel Reveals the Puzzling Prank He's Been Pulling on His Wife

Howie Mandel has found some joy at home during this coronavirus pandemic—at the expense of his wife.

During a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, the famous funny man and prankster revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel that he's been pulling quite the puzzling prank on his wife of 40 years, Terry Mandel.

As the star explained, Terry—like many bored during this quarantine—has taken to doing puzzles.

"She buys like thousand-piece puzzles," he said. "That's her whole focus."

But, unbeknownst to her, her husband has been secretly meddling in her new hobby.

"The second day she had the puzzle…I've done it to three puzzles already," he told Kimmel. "I took one piece and I hide it and then I just sit there waiting for the next couple of days, just waiting, waiting."

"There's always one missing," Mandel noted, "and she screams and I'm in such joy and she's in such pain."