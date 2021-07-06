How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Grand Wedding Cake Served as a Sweet Tribute to Her Parents

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's "Dream" Wedding: Everything We Know

Don't speak—because there are no words quite right to describe Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's lavish wedding cake.

After more than five years of dating, the music stars officially tied the knot on July 3 and judging by the photos the couple gifted fans, the event was a sight to behold. From the "Hollaback Girl" singer's stunning custom Vera Wang gown to the breathtaking setting, it seems no detail was overlooked for this couple's big day. And, of course, that includes their spectacular cake.

The creation was visibly a work of art: Five tiers of vanilla creme cake filled with salted caramel, covered in vanilla buttercream and finished off with a cake topper copy of the bride and groom. But the true magic was in the details as practically every inch of the creation was adorned with masterful piping. The icing on top? It was inspired by the wedding cake of her parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani.