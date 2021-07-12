RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Reveals the Secret Behind Her Impressive Weight Loss

Watch : Candiace Dillard Sounds Off on RHOP Brawl & More! - Just The Sip

Shedding what she doesn't need.

After splitting again with ex-husband Jamal Bryant, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is debuting her new fit body just in time for her single, hot girl summer.

So what's the key to the Bravolebrity's impressive weight loss?

"I joined Nutrisystem and I'm an ambassador for them and that really, really helped me," Gizelle exclusively shared to E! News about losing the "COVID ten or fifteen" she gained during quarantine. "With Nutrisystem, it gets delivered to your door so I didn't need to worry about going out and buying all this junk, all this stupid stuff that I was eating...The pounds just literally fell off."

Gizelle joked that she may invest in a drone to snap even steamier Instagram bikini snapshots!

The mother of three has always worked out five days a week, but her shift to a new diet and "eating right" is what propelled her into the best shape of her life. "I don't really have a set number of pounds I want to lose," she revealed. "I just want to look in the mirror and feel like a hot, sexy mama, that's it."