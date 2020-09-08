How Gizelle Bryant Will Celebrate Her 50th Birthday Amid the Ongoing Pandemic

Fifty and fabulous...even in quarantine!
Gizelle Bryant turns 50 years old tomorrow, Sept. 9, but The Real Housewives of Potomac star won't be celebrating how she originally wanted to because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Gizelle is sharing the extravagant b-day plans that are currently on hold.
"Let me tell you something. I have gone back and forth, up and down, with this birthday because yes, it is monumental. I'm turning the big 5-0, and I had planned the year just FYI, I had planned the year!" the Bravo star tells E! News exclusively. "I had trips planned. Me and my girlfriends were doing a girls' trip, we were doing a couples' trip. Then I was going to do just my trip. Like, I had just so many things planned, and clearly that's all been scrapped."
Gizelle reveals she downsized her plans to just a small rooftop gathering at a local hotel last month, but that's now not happening either.
"I cancelled it. I pulled the plug," the RHOP star says. "I saw clearly, this isn't responsible. I don't want to get people together, and it's on my watch that they get sick."
"I was excited but now that I don't know what I'm going to do, it's like taking a pin and busting my balloon," Gizelle added recently. "So, I feel like I'm going to go on a trip, just me and Jamal. And my daughters suggested that next year, because my birthday is on the ninth, my daughters suggested that next year on September 8, I'm going to still be 50. And they were like you have your 50th birthday the day before your birthday, just to be 50. So, those are some thoughts."
Gizelle is currently back together with her ex-husband and father of her three daughters Jamal Bryant. We have a feeling a ring might be a nice birthday gift to make up for Gizelle's delayed b-day plans.
Last month, when asked if she'd marry Jamal again if he proposed, Gizelle told E! News, "I mean, yes. I'm not opposed to it. If he asked me I would say yes, but you know the timing has gotta be right. Clearly I'm not getting married tomorrow.
Happy 50th birthday, Gizelle!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season of RHOP on Peacock starting Sept. 20!
