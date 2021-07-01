Jinger Duggar Reflects on Experiencing "Deep, Dark Times" in the Spotlight

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

There is always more than what meets the eye.

Growing up, Jinger Vuolo (formerly Duggar) lived her life in front of cameras thanks to hit shows like 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. While both TLC programs have since been cancelled, the 27-year-old mother of two still remembers adjusting to the reality that her private life was suddenly public.

"I think a lot of people do look into fame, and they think it's all beautiful, it's all wonderful, and yes, as I'm saying, there are tons of perks. But then, you also have to wrestle through a lot," Jinger explained on the Dinner Party podcast with Jeremy Fall. "They can think, 'Oh, you don't wrestle with anything, you don't struggle with being depressed one day…' I think it's been more challenging for me personally to figure out how to move past that, and how to truly open up to people."

She continued, "We do all feel these things, we have times where we're walking through very challenging deep, dark times and other people may not know about it or they may not understand that that's something that's common to all of us as humans."