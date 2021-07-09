Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Answers Your Burning Reunion Show Questions

This weekend, the doctors are prescribing a giant dose of Married to Medicine.

After much anticipation, Bravo's hit series is back for part two of the reunion show where host Andy Cohen will continue to look back on another unforgettable season.

While previews show Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott's marriage taking center stage, Dr. Heavenly believes that's only part of the reason why fans should tune in.

"I think it's a great ensemble cast," the dentist and Heavenly Beauty Supply owner exclusively shared with E! News. "I think that we're real friends. We're really married. We got kids so there is always some kind of drama…I mean, we just have so much to give."

And while some shows on reality TV showcase cast members that really don't like each other, Dr. Heavenly is the first to admit that the Married to Medicine crew is a true sisterhood. Well, for the most part.

"I think that we just really love each other," she shared. "Even the people that I don't really speak on the regular. If they called me tomorrow, I would do anything for them. It's just an unspoken love for them."