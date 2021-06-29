Frost Yourself With Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Reunion

No, this isn't a game of Bulls--t: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-stars Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn had a mini reunion. And yes, you're probably so vain you think their selfie is about you.
Taking to Instagram, Hudson shared a sweet selfie of herself with Hahn and their husbands, Danny Fujikawa and Ethan Sandler, respectively. "Reunited baby yeah!!!," she captioned the June 29 post. "If we can't get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram, then I'll just keep having her take these pics her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie."
So why the reunion? Well, no, it's not for a reboot. The stars have reportedly started filming the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out in Greece.
The duo first shared the screen together back in 2003 for the cult classic rom-com, which also starred Matthew McConaughey. In an August 2020 interview with Elle, the Almost Famous actress shared her thoughts on where the hilarious on-screen couple of Andie and Ben would be today.
"I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together," she said. "It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"
She also added the guess that her character, Andie (who was an ambitious journalist), would "probably be running something at this point."
Kate's bestie, Kathryn, also recently shared fond memories of filming alongside her co-stars. Back in February, the Wandavision star recalled to Jimmy Kimmel that the rom-com served as her first film ever, adding, "I remember being so blown away, it was the first like, stars that I was ever around."
Here's hoping these two are down to join forces again on-screen to "lose" another guy sometime soon!