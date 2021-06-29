Frost Yourself With Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Reunion

Watch : Kate Hudson Recalls Her First Golden Globes Win in 2000

No, this isn't a game of Bulls--t: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-stars Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn had a mini reunion. And yes, you're probably so vain you think their selfie is about you.

Taking to Instagram, Hudson shared a sweet selfie of herself with Hahn and their husbands, Danny Fujikawa and Ethan Sandler, respectively. "Reunited baby yeah!!!," she captioned the June 29 post. "If we can't get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram, then I'll just keep having her take these pics her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie."

So why the reunion? Well, no, it's not for a reboot. The stars have reportedly started filming the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out in Greece.

The duo first shared the screen together back in 2003 for the cult classic rom-com, which also starred Matthew McConaughey. In an August 2020 interview with Elle, the Almost Famous actress shared her thoughts on where the hilarious on-screen couple of Andie and Ben would be today.