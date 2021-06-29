Troian Bellisario Just Debuted the Must-Have Haircut of the Summer

Watch : Troian Bellisario Gives Birth in Hospital Parking Lot

No pretty little lies about it: Troian Bellisario is sporting a new 'do.

The 35-year-old actresses said goodbye to her long locks and hello to a fresh bob. And she can thank hairstylist David Stanwell—who has also worked with Octavia Spencer, Lili Reinhart and Rachel Brosnahan—for the shorter style.

"Thank god for @davestanwell," Bellisario wrote in a June 28 Instagram post while debuting her tresses. "I was so so tired of having garbage hair and now I can feel the breeze!"

The Clara star also switched up her hair hue. "This beauty @sleepinthegardn and I decided it was time for the chop," Stanwell added. "You are the best and always live our time together. Fresh cut & color."

The tresses aren't the only recent change in Bellisario's life. She and her husband Patrick J. Adams welcomed their second child, a daughter named Elliot Rowena Adams, in May, with the birth being the "craziest 15 minutes" of Bellisario's life and taking place in the hospital's parking lot. The little one joins big sister Aurora Adams, 2.