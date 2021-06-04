Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Patrick J. Adams

Troian Bellisario has a pretty little announcement to make.
In a June 4 Instagram post, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared that she had privately welcomed her and her husband Patrick J. Adams' second child. She wrote alongside a sweet black and white photo of herself cradling her newborn, "Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love."
Patrick, who starred opposite his close friend Meghan Markle on Suits, shared his own Instagram post, with a photo of their new little one holding his finger. He captioned the photo, "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."
The couple had not previously announced that Troian was pregnant. Followers in the comments section expressed their excitement. One wrote, "Oh my gosh congratulations I'm so happy for you and your family!" Another added, "Welcome into this world baby girl!" A third commented, "Congratulations! What a gift!"
The two are also parents to their first daughter Aurora, who was born in October 2018.
Shortly after Aurora's birth, Troian wrote on social media, "I cannot express out grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn't be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be."
The couple are doing one thing differently this time around. While the two did not publicly announce Aurora's name until one year after her birth, it seems that they felt comfortable to share their second daughter's moniker early on.
Troian did not share that she was pregnant with her first child until many months into her pregnancy. She previously admitted that attending Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding while pregnant with Aurora was an anxiety-producing situation.
"I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant," she explained in an interview with Stellar in 2020. "I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed."
Fortunately, there were no royal events this year to spill any tea.