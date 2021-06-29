Why Eva Mendes Doesn’t Share Any Photos Taken By Ryan Gosling

It's a girl thing!
Although some fans might assume Ryan Gosling is one of the photographers behind the precious pics Eva Mendes shares online, that actually isn't the case—according to the actress herself.
When The Place Beyond The Pines star took to Instagram on June 28 to share a sweet pic of herself hanging out in a purple patterned dress, one fan couldn't help but ask about the person behind the lens. "How many of your photos are taken by Ryan?" the comment, posted under the pic, read.
In response, Eva clarified, "None that I post. My friends take them and I take theirs. It's a girl thang." Because nothing against Ryan Gosling, of course—but who can get your angles right like your girlfriends?
It only makes sense that Ryan isn't the photog behind the pics that make it to social media, since the actor and the couple's two daughters together, Esmeralda, 6 and Amada, 5, are not present on any platform, let alone Eva's.
Although the A-list couple have been together since 2011, they have managed to keep their family and personal life notoriously private. (Ryan doesn't even have an Instagram).
Back in March 2020, when another fan commented that they "wouldn't mind seeing Ryan make an appearance" on Eva's IG feed, she explained "her man and kids are private."
"As far as Ryan," Eva wrote, "I'll only post flash backs of things that are already ‘out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private. That's important to me."
Well, although Eva won't be sharing any photos taken by Ryan anytime soon, fans can continue to enjoy the ones snapped by her girlfriends, or maybe even herself!