Nikki Bella Apologizes for Past Controversial Comment About Late Wrestler Chyna

Righting her wrong.
Nikki Bella issued an apology on June 28 for past comments made on E!'s Fashion Police around late wrestler Chyna. During a 2013 episode of Fashion Police, Nikki and sister Brie Bella joked about Chyna's "butch" features. "We don't know if it's a man or a woman," Nikki said while holding up a photo of the fellow WWE star.
The clip resurfaced on Twitter on June 26. Nikki responded with a public apology tweet, saying she wanted to "sincerely apologize" for her insensitive remark.
"I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others," Nikki wrote. "I wish I could take it back."
The mother of one also urged for her past actions to be a life lesson to fans: "Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh."
Chyna died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs in 2016. Nikki gave a tribute to Chyna, adding, "Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today."
The official Chyna Twitter page responded to Nikki's post. "Nikki has apologized on her page and in private. It was sincere," the page captioned. "Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness."