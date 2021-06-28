Nikki Bella Apologizes for Past Controversial Comment About Late Wrestler Chyna

Watch : Inside Brie and Nikki Bella's Sister Evolution

Righting her wrong.

Nikki Bella issued an apology on June 28 for past comments made on E!'s Fashion Police around late wrestler Chyna. During a 2013 episode of Fashion Police, Nikki and sister Brie Bella joked about Chyna's "butch" features. "We don't know if it's a man or a woman," Nikki said while holding up a photo of the fellow WWE star.

The clip resurfaced on Twitter on June 26. Nikki responded with a public apology tweet, saying she wanted to "sincerely apologize" for her insensitive remark.

"I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others," Nikki wrote. "I wish I could take it back."

The mother of one also urged for her past actions to be a life lesson to fans: "Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh."