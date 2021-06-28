The Trinity Killer Returns and More Dexter Revival Updates

Watch : Michael C. Hall's Eight Years on "Dexter"

The secret's out: Daddy's back to killing people.

The Dexter revival is well on its way, and we're still reeling a bit from the most recent promo shared by the show's official Twitter account. It features a video of fire engulfing a photo of Dexter (Michael C. Hall) and his baby Harrison, and the caption reads, "Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people."

One of those people that Daddy has killed is Arthur Mitchell, also known as the Trinity Killer, who was played by John Lithgow. The Trinity Killer was responsible for leaving Dexter's wife, Rita (Julie Benz), dead in her bathtub, which Dexter didn't even discover until after Arthur had paid a visit to his kill table and came face to face with his hammer.

According to Deadline, Lithgow will be appearing in the Dexter revival, but very briefly, which means it's likely to be in a dream sequence or hallucination. No matter how he appears, he'll be a welcome flashback to one of the original series' best and most heartbreaking storylines. Who among us doesn't think of Rita in the bathtub full of blood when we think of this show? (Or is that just us?)