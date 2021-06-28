WATCH NOW

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, Exclusively on Peacock
S Club 7 Star Jo O'Meara Admits She Felt "Empty" and "Completely Lost" After the Group's Split

S Club 7 singer Jo O'Meara opened up about her feelings after the popular group disbanded in 2003, calling it “a shock to the system.”

S Club 7Tim Roney/Getty Images

Almost two decades after the members of S Club 7 decided to go their separate ways, singer Jo O' Meara is reflecting on the group's whirlwind journey. 

"It was the most surreal thing because with our lives we were always on an itinerary and the book was always full, full, full," she explained during an appearance on the British daytime TV show, This Morning. Elaborating on the group's last performance together in 2003, the singer recalled, "And on that very last show we were in the dressing room and went, 'Oh see you later then' and we all went into our own cars. I just remember sitting in the back of the car, I felt so empty. I felt completely lost because I thought, 'What do I do now?'"

The Celebrity Big Brother star continued, "For it to just stop was a shock to the system."

For those who need just a quick refresher on the British-based popular group: the band formed in 1998 and quickly earned international success, including a number one UK album, until their last performance in 2003. In addition to Jo O' Meara, the pop group consisted of members Bradley McIntoshHannah SpearrittJon LeePaul CattermoleRachel Stevens and Tina Barrett

Since their earlier separation, each member has gone on to forge their paths in other areas of entertainment before coming back together for a reunion tour in 2015. Since then, the group has even announced they were planning to re-release their greatest hits album, Best: The Greatest Hits of S Club 7, with an unreleased bonus track called "Rain" as an added treat for eager fans. 

Despite her initial feelings about the group disbanding, the 42-year-old star added that the seven band mates are currently still in touch and everyone seems to be "doing well."

"We all try and keep in touch where we can just in DMs and social media," Jo explained. "But with everyone being so busy with families and doing their own stuff it's hard, but everyone is doing well."

S Club 7 doing well? Now, that's a dream come true.

