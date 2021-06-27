Saweetie Will Take Your Breath Away With Her 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet Look

Close the red carpet because Saweetie's dress is taking over!

During the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, the rapper arrived at the Microsoft Theater in an ensemble you have to see to believe.

Despite hot temperatures in Los Angeles, the Best Female Hip Hop Artist nominee stepped out in a navy blue vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress with a train that turned heads for all the right reasons. She completed her look with jewelry from BVLGARI and heels that matched her gown perfectly.

As for her glam, Saweetie had celebrity makeup artist Stephanie Nimoh perfect her lipstick and eyelashes before participating in a photo shoot downtown. And if we looked this good, we would be taking as many photos as possible too.

It's expected to be a big night at the 2021 BET Awards where Taraji P. Henson will host a night celebrating the Year of the Black Woman.