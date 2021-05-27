2021 BET Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are among the top contenders for the 2021 BET Awards, while the list of nominees also includes late actor Chadwick Boseman.
The rappers, who are both previous winners, each received a whopping seven nominations for the upcoming ceremony, which takes place in June and will be presented live on stage in Los Angeles a year after the annual event occurred virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other top nominees in the music categories include Cardi B and Drake, who received five nods apiece while Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown each earned four BET Award nominations.
In the acting categories, late Black Panther star Boseman, who won a BET Award in 2018, was nominated for his leading role in the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The movie was also nominated for Best Movie. His co-star Viola Davis received a nod for Best Actress. Other nominated actors and actresses include Zendaya, Jurnee Smollett and Daniel Kaluuya.
In the sports categories, nominees included Serena Williams, LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes.
The 2021 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Album of the Year
After Hours — The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby — DaBaby
Good News — Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
King's Disease — Nas
Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — "Popstar"
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby — "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby — "For The Night"
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans — "In Jesus Name"
Cece Winans — "Never Lost"
H.E.R. — "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin — "Strong God"
Marvin Sapp — "Thank You For It All"
Tamela Mann — "Touch From You"
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid — "So Done"
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper — "Baby Mama"
Bri Steves — "Anti Queen"
Chloe X Halle — "Baby Girl"
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean — "Rooted"
SZA — "Good Days"
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer's Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — "Popstar"
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby — "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé — "Savage (Remix)"
Silk Sonic — "Leave The Door Open"
Video of the Year
Cardi B — "Up"
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — "Wap"
Chloe X Halle — "Do It"
Chris Brown & Young Thug — "Go Crazy"
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Silk Sonic — "Leave The Door Open"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry