Saweetie Will Take Your Breath Away With Her 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet Look

Close the red carpet because Saweetie's dress is taking over!
During the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, the rapper arrived at the Microsoft Theater in an ensemble you have to see to believe.
Despite hot temperatures in Los Angeles, the Best Female Hip Hop Artist nominee stepped out in a navy blue vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress with a train that turned heads for all the right reasons. She completed her look with jewelry from BVLGARI and heels that matched her gown perfectly.
As for her glam, Saweetie had celebrity makeup artist Stephanie Nimoh perfect her lipstick and eyelashes before participating in a photo shoot downtown. And if we looked this good, we would be taking as many photos as possible too.
It's expected to be a big night at the 2021 BET Awards where Taraji P. Henson will host a night celebrating the Year of the Black Woman.
And regardless of if Saweetie takes home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, the performer has earned a spot as one to watch on every red carpet she attends.
With close to 12 million followers on Instagram alone, Saweetie has developed a loyal following for her musical talents and eye for fashion. In fact, she recently dipped her feet in the beauty space after the Matte Collection x Saweetie launched on June 25.
She also has a brand called Icy that sells clothing inspired by her lyrics. "My goal is to create a strong business foundation—not something that's just for clout or publicity—but a working machine that will last for decades to come," she told Forbes. "I want my great grandkids running the Icy business."
Saweetie added, "Partnerships have been a great way to blend music, fashion and beauty. And I make music that goes great with campaign ads."
Nothing. But. Facts!