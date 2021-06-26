Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Hawaiian Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing

BACKGRID

She also said she wants to get married and have a baby, presumably with Sam, but is prohibited from removing her birth control. "I haven't done anything in the world to deserve this treatment," she told the judge. "It's not OK to force me to do anything I don't want to do."

In response, a lawyer for her father, Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of her estate, read the statement: "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

On the day Britney set off for Hawaii, she penned a letter on social media, apologizing for "pretending" to be fine all these years.

As the pop star wrote, "I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it's not !!!!" She went on, "I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years... I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn't want to capture there Instagram in a fun light."

For his part, Sam took to Instagram to share funny videos of the couple on their flight to the Aloha state, as they posed with dog filters. "You're welcome," the fitness mogul wrote.

In addition to being her travel partner, Sam has been by Britney's side throughout her court battle. He made his stance known ahead of the hearing, when he posted a selfie in a Free Britney T-shirt.

A separate source close to Sam told E! News this week, "Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders. She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."

The pair first met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.