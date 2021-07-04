Ranking All of the Contenders in the Running to Become Jeopardy!'s New Host

Watch : Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host

We'll take the most coveted job in TV for $800.

Since Alex Trebek's passing in November 2020, Jeopardy! has welcomed a rotating and varied lineup of guest hosts to fill in at his iconic lectern. Jeopardy! legends, a sports superstar, respected journalists and a Big Bang Theory lead have all had their opportunity to host the long running game show, with fans continuing to speculate over who will land the permanent position.

And showrunners are definitely taking their time with this decision, a source telling E! News that producers are hopeful that their pick will be at the helm of Jeopardy! for many years to come.

But which contenders are actually in serious consideration for the gig and who is already out of the running? We've got the inside intel on the ongoing search, including which of the upcoming guests they really are keeping an eye on before season 37 comes to a close later this summer.