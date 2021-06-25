Watch Conan O'Brien Say Goodbye to Late-Night TV—and Try Not to Cry

Conan O'Brien is saying goodbye to late-night television.
After 11 years at TBS, the 58-year-old host wrapped the final episode of his show Conan on June 24. During his monologue, O'Brien expressed his gratitude to the network executives and his team, including the writers, producers and "one of the funniest people" he knows, his sidekick Andy Richter. He also thanked his family—including his parents, his siblings, his kids and his wife Liza, who was in the audience.
At one point, O'Brien took a moment to reflect on his nearly 28 years in the late-night hosting biz and shared his thoughts on comedy. "I have devoted all of my adult life, all of it, to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid," he said. "And there's a lot of people that believe the two cannot coexist. But god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it's very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world."
He also encouraged his fans to follow their dreams. "Try and do what you love with people you love," he continued. "And if you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on earth. I swear to god, it really is. So good night. Thank you very much."
Several celebrities—including Jack Black, Will Ferrell and Homer Simpson—made guest appearances to send O'Brien off, and many stars—such as Reese Witherspoon, Sophie Turner and John Krasinski—posted touching tributes on Instagram.
"Can't say enough kind words about Conan O'Brien," the Legally Blonde alum wrote. "What a brilliant, kind, hysterically funny and genuinely curious late night host. He always listened to my crazy stories and laughed at my weird jokes every time I can around for a visit. Thank you Conan and the whole @teamcoco for keeping us laughing for so many years!
Conan first premiered in 2010. O'Brien joined the show following his runs as host of Late Night and The Tonight Show and writer for The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live.
This isn't the last fans will see of O'Brien. He's headed to HBO Max for a weekly variety series.
Cheers, Coco!