Britney SpearsKardashiansDWTSShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Scrubs Stars' Best Off-Screen Reunions

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 02, 2021 9:00 AMTags
TVScrubsSarah ChalkeShowsZach BraffDonald FaisonNostalgiaReunion Road TripNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: "Scrubs" Stars Weigh in on Reboot Possibilities

Like they never left. 

The Scrubs cast is famously close IRL, as BFFs Zach Braff and Donald Faison have spent birthdays together and even co-host the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends. Plus, co-stars Sarah Chalke and John C. McGinley have joined in on the fun with special holiday celebrations and red carpet reunions ever since Scrubs finished its nine-season run in 2010. 

The medical comedy series is beloved by fans precisely for its charismatic ensemble cast, rounded out by Ken JenkinsNeil FlynnJudy Reyes and Christa Miller and helmed by series creator Bill Lawrence. In 2018, the Scrubs stars had their biggest reunion yet at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. With so much cast and crew love, it's clear why rumblings of a reboot have made headlines!

"I love seeing these people," Braff gushed to E! News in 2018. "I had more fun making this show than anything I've ever done...We have literally nine years of inside jokes, so we just crack each other up."

photos
Cast Reunions That Are Lifting Our Spirits

Now, in honor of the show's 20th anniversary, it's only right to look back at all their past reunions.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"Reunited and it feels so good," Zach Braff captioned a snapshot with Donald Faison and John C. McGinley in December 2014. Zach even reposted it in June 2016, adding "Happy Father's Day" for John!

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for TV Land
No "Exes" Here

Donald and Zach are still BFFs while attending The Exes event in Oct. 2014. 

Instagram
Strolling Down Memory Lane

Zach, Donald and Neil Flynn took a walk together in May 2015, with Zach adding "Reunited" as the caption. 

Instagram
Valentine's Day Bromance

"Happy Valentine's Day," Zach captioned a cute pic of him and Donald enjoying wine by the pool in Feb. 2016.

Instagram
"Happy Scrubs Easter!"

Christa Miller shared a sweet pic in March 2016 with #family of Donald, Zach and John over Easter weekend.

Zach Braff/Instagram
Birthday Buddies

Donald Faison joined Zach Braff's birthday vacation in April 2016. "Birthday weekend with the wind beneath my wings," Zach captioned on Instagram

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa via AP Images
Vulture Festival 2018

The core cast of Scrubs reunited for the Vulture Festival in November 2018 in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Love Fest

Zach shared a fun moment at Vulture Festival in Nov. 2018. "I love seeing these people," he told E! News. "I had more fun making this show than anything I've ever done...We have literally nine years of inside jokes, so we just crack each other up." 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine
BTS Festival Pics

Donald, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Sarah and Zach spent time together in November 2018.

Instagram
Faux Romance

"Guys we ended up together!!!!! (*kidding)," Zach hilariously captioned a cute pic with Sarah in July 2016.

Instagram
Easter Pals

Donald and Zach spent a "Merry Easter" together in April 2017.

Instagram
Flying High

Zach simply captioned "Eagle" alongside Donald and Sarah in July 2017.

Instagram
"My Girls"

"Me and my girls," Zach adorably captioned a sweet pic of him and former co-stars Sarah and Christa in August 2017.

Instagram
Party On

In Dec. 2018, Zach shared a fun snapshot of John, Donald and Christa, writing, "Wednesday night. Head still hurts."

Instagram
Farm Fam

Zach, Sarah, John and Donald celebrated Easter 2019 together with farm animals. Zach additionally wrote, "Happy Passover."

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost's Mom Wasn't Thrilled He and Scarlett Named Their Son Cosmo

2

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

3
Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Reveals the Real Reason She Left RHOA

This story was originally published on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Colin Jost's Mom Wasn't Thrilled He and Scarlett Named Their Son Cosmo

2

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

3
Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Reveals the Real Reason She Left RHOA

4

Nick Cannon Wears Crocs & a Bathrobe on the BET Hip Hop Awards Carpet

5

Amanza Smith Granted Sole Custody of Kids as Ex-Husband Remains MIA