Here's What's Coming to Netflix July 2021

Still staying indoors for the summer? Not to worry, Netflix has you covered.
The streaming service announced their July lineup of movies, TV shows and documentaries on June 21 and let's just say although this summer will be hot, this selection might be even hotter than anything you can imagine.
To kick things off, for every viewer who secretly wishes they were a super cool spy, Netflix will be adding fan favorites including the entire Austin Powers trilogy starring Mike Myers (Yeah, baby, yeah!) and at least one of the Charlie's Angels movies. (It's still unclear which version, but we will absolutely take whatever we can get!)
But, for anyone who needs their rom-com fix, don't sweat—there are plenty of more meet-cute moments for us to fawn and cry over coming next month including Life as We Know It (starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel), Love Actually (which features an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson) and No Strings Attached, which, as rom-com fans well know, stars Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman. If that doesn't make your heart skip a beat, the addition of the entire Twilight saga certainly will.
Not to mention, season two of Mindy Kaling's hit series, Never Have I Ever, also premieres next month.
And to top it off, if you are looking for a mid-summer thrill, there's plenty of horror to go around including the Fear Street film trilogy, based on the book series of R.L. Stine. (We're getting Goosebumps just thinking about it).
Before we sail off into the official summer sunset and wave goodbye to the month of June, take note of what you can't miss throughout the month of July in our guide below.
July 1
Air Force One
Audible
Austin Powers Trilogy
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Hampstead
Hunter X Hunter
Kung Fu Panda & Kung Fu Panda 2
Life As We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Masameer Country
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Mortal Kombat
Mother's Day
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Quarantine Tales
Rainbow Rangers
Sailor Moon Crystal
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
The Beguiled
The Best of Enemies
The Karate Kid Trilogy
The Strangers
Underworld: Awakening
Young Royals
July 2
Big Timber
Fear Street
Haseen Dillruba
Holiday on Mars/in vancanza su Marte
Mortel: Season 2
RattleSnake—The Ahanna Story
The 8th Night
July 3
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
July 7
Cat People
Dogs
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
The War Next-Door
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
Fear Street Part 2
How I Became a Superhero
How to Become a Tyrant
Last Summer/Summer ‘69
Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach
The Cook of Castamar
The Water Man
Virgin River: Season 3
July 13
Naomi Osaka
Ridley Jones
July 14
A Classic Horror Story
Heist
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?
The Guide to the Perfect Family
July 15
BEASTARS
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
This Changes Everything
July 16
Deep
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
The Book of Henry
The Twilight Saga Movies
July 17
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
July 21
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 23
Blood Red Sky
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 1
Sky Rojo: Season 2
July 29
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom
July 30
Outer Banks: Season 2
The Last Mercenary